If you involuntarily want to take a closer look at a concrete wall during a demonstration (for example in Eindhoven), we would advise you to wait until next year. The police have just bought six new water cannons to ‘disperse people and keep them at a distance’, for example. The German Ziegler is allowed to produce the vehicles.

Officially, the police call them water throwers, because that probably sounds a bit friendlier. The current six water cannons can no longer be used ‘due to safety considerations’. Today’s vehicles apparently suffered blowouts quite often. Until the new water throwers arrive, vehicles are borrowed from abroad.

Specifications new police water cannon

The official name of the new water cannon for the Dutch police is Ziegler PSV 900, where the letters stand for Public Safety Vehicle. The gun can shoot up to 65 meters of water at a rate of 1,100 liters per minute. You try to stay upright at 18 liters per second. The water tank measures 9,000 liters by the way.