Last month an advance test of Elden ring. While this period was greatly received by all who had the opportunity to enjoy this title, it was recently revealed that this beta has been mined. This has resulted in a number of spoilers related to the story of FromSoftware’s next job., this months after its launch.

As we already told you, a new jailbreak was recently found for the PS4. This breach in security allowed hackers the ability to mine the beta data of Elden ring. Search and voice data software has been found here that reveals key parts of the plot, including endgame content. In this way, a series of details related to the history of the title were found, which are already circulating on the internet.

The leaked information also includes more than three thousand voice files, character models, animation data, and dialogue scripts from the game’s missions. This way, fans who don’t want to submit to spoilers have a long fight. Elden ring It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on February 25, 2021.

On related issues, Bandai Namco hopes that Elden ring exceed four million units sold in just one month. Similarly, here you can see the latest trailer for the game.

While it is true that many people are fans of the stories we find in FromSoftware games, many more enjoy these titles for their difficulty and gameplay. Still, it is best to be careful when looking for information related to this title.

Via: VGC