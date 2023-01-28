Smartphones are a device that cannot be missing, since it allows communications, for this reason, due to its influence, brands have collaborated with manufacturers, recently the news leaked that Coke is looking for his own cell called ‘Colaphone’ and the name of the brand that it will manufacture has already been given.

Among the best mobile brands, there is Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Samsung, Oppo, Transsion, Motorola and Others, so Coca-Cola sought the best choice for your smart phone.

The company The Coca-Cola Company, of American origin, seeks to be in each person in one way or another, to attract attention and even more recognition, and what better than to grow hand in hand with technological devices.

Everything indicates that it is increasingly soon to access the market to a coca cola mobileSince it was leaked on the Twitter social network that the cell phone could have great developments, one of the images was aired by the leaker @UniverseIce.

Through Twitter, the renders of what the mobile device looks like were leaked, which has two rear faces, as it should be, alluding to Coca-Cola, it is vibrant red in color and the logo could not be missing.

The @UniverseIce account previewed the phone rumors, along with the description, “Here comes your first look at the all-new #ColaPhone! Maybe Coca-Cola will cooperate with one of the major smartphone brands. Can you guess what brand it will be?

However, the name of the brand that will manufacture it seems no longer to be a mystery, because in a publication, the electronics company, Realme, in its account @realmeindia, released a video in which a soda could be seen, next to the description, “Something is bubbling in #realme”.