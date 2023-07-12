No one can doubt the power of calls “nenis” to get the family economy going by selling all kinds of products through social networks and messaging applications.

Mexico, as is well known, has high rates of informal employment, that is, people who work in street stalls without social security and, therefore, without paying taxes to the government for the revenue they earn.

That is why, taking into account the importance of female heads of family in the Mexican economy, nenis should pay attention to what the Tax Administration Service (SAT) says about the 4 situations in which you must pay taxes to the tax agency.

First of all, it will be necessary to specify that one of the great sources of income of the Mexican State are the different taxes, which are returned in the form of social programs and public infrastructure.

However, in the case of the so-called “nenis”, that is, women business entrepreneurs online or through different virtual platforms, the tax agency under the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) forces them to pay taxes. in 4 specific cases.

In this regard, it should be noted that, despite the fact that the nenis transactions are carried out only in cash, the Tax Administration Service will collect the corresponding tax from these women in the following cases:

The resources enter the financial system through deposits to bank accounts opened in the name of the natural person, that is, the neni

Cash payments to credit cards issued by banking institutions.

If the financial operations are carried out through interbank transfers.

Income to bank accounts opened in the name of the natural person that does not have a traceable origin, or that it comes from a transaction for which a tax was not paid

However, it should be noted that, contrary to the versions that have transpired on social networks in relation to possible sanctions against girls who do not pay taxes on their retail sales, the SAT made it clear that this is not the case.

Are you looking for the best promotions in ecommerce? check in this link the ones you have Amazon for you.