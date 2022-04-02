Puebla.- Terrifying is the way in which motochoques operate in the streets of Puebla, as evidenced by a user on social networks who captured on video the moment in which these extortionists drive dangerously for cause an accident.

The video was filmed by the driver himself, who captured how the forklifts were driving, suddenly invading lanes with their vehicle so that it was hit.

It can also be seen how these criminals carry out illegal passes and at times stop and signal to the motorist to give way. to then accelerate in front of the unit and thereby seek to be hit.

As reported, this event occurred during the last days of March in Puebla at the height of the Periférico Ecológico in the direction of Angelópolis.

It was detailed that the bumper vehicle is a gray sedan with license plates of the 446-UTU of the CDMX.

It should be remembered that since 2020, the CDMX Citizen Security Secretariat has warned about the increase in this type of acts carried out by criminal groups with the intention of creating accidents and then extorting and demanding money in exchange for letting them go.