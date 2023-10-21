Match without history at the Parc des Princes: in addition to the French striker, Soler and Ruiz scored. And on Wednesday there is the Champions League match against the Rossoneri

Alessandro Grandesso

Solid, effective, efficient. PSG arrives calmly at the Champions League match against Milan, expected on Wednesday at the Parc dei Principi. Clear victory over Vieira’s Strasbourg: 3-0, goals from Mbappé, from a penalty, from Soler, with assists from Mbappé, and from Ruiz. However, Mbappé is still the number one danger for a team that momentarily rises to first place awaiting the clash between Farioli’s Nice and Gattuso’s Marseille, but above all that cannot afford any further missteps in Europe, after the collapse in Newcastle ( 4-1).

lines — Managing the post-national resources, Luis Enrique designs a new team in a very flexible 3-3-4 on the attacking front with one of Lee (on the right) or Barcola (on the left) acting as the attacking fourth. Barcola in particular proved to be unmanageable at the start for the visiting rearguard who gave way in the 8th minute, when the former Lyon player, duetting with Mbappé on the left, served inside for Ramos who anticipated Doukouré and suffered a foul. He net penalty that Mbappé converts (10 ‘), crowning the ball possession at 81%, with the home defensive line on average on its trocar. And led by Marquinhos, captain and now second in terms of appearances: 417, one more than Verratti and in the wake of Pilorget (435). See also The 5 top scorers in the history of professional football

management — Vieira’s Strasbourg, playing with a more classic 4-3-3, forced to change to 4-5-1 in the long phases without the ball, immediately raised their heads, but Mothiba’s goal following the development of a corner in the 12th minute it was canceled by VAR for offside. The game thus calms down, in a quiet Parc des Princes, orphaned by the ultras, excluded from the curve due to homophobic chants in the French derby won by a landslide against pre-Gattuso Marseille (4-0). The doubling decision still arrives in the 31st minute. Soler signs, but Mbappé does everything and goes away to the right, launched by Lee, with a feint he gets rid of Perrin, moving to the back to serve inside for the Spaniard’s touch. A result then managed in the second half, without ever taking risks on the part of the attentive Donnarumma, and secured in the 32nd minute by Ruiz: goal from the left, after having avoided two defenders in the center of the area with a sharp dribble, finalizing the aggressiveness of Dembélé and Soler. In the final, there was also space for the Italian Ndour (36′). Now, down with Milan. See also Daniel Ruiz could leave Millonarios: this would be his new club