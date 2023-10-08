Three goals against Rennes for the Parisians: in addition to the Moroccan, Vitinha and Kolo Muani also scored. Now Luis Enrique’s team is -2 behind first place Nice

Forget Newcastle. Not the Champions League, obviously, but raising their heads after the 4-1 defeat on English soil was the mission of PSG, expected on the Rennes pitch. And it was a happy trip for Luis Enrique’s team who return with three points, signed by Vitinha, Hakimi and Kolo Muani, to get back on the podium, -2 behind Monaco, first, and -1 from the surprising Nice of Francesco Farioli , the only undefeated. First positive notes also for Gattuso’s Marseille and Grosso’s Lyon.

trim — At the start Luis Enrique apologizes for Wednesday's match, giving up the unstable 4-2-4 to return to the concrete 4-3-3, leaving 145 million euros on the bench: Barcola (50) and Kolo-Muani (95 ). At the top is Ramos, taken from Benfica for 80 million. To the right of him Dembélé (50 million to Barcelona) and Mbappé. Lucho then recomposes the classic midfield with Ugarte as director, flanked by Zaire-Emery and Vitinha. But the first shot, in the 6th minute, is from the former Kalimuendo player who beats the former Inter player Skriniar and anticipates Marquinhos before challenging Donnarumma, who is then forced to take the ball away from him, early, on a low cross from the left by Blas (12′ ).

head — Rennes lined up with a 4-2-3-1 and held their own against the visitors for the first half hour, until Vitinha scored the opening goal with a splendid left-footed shot from the edge of the box which went into the far corner (32′) : an action started by a defensive heel from Marquinhos and then worked with a centralization from the right by Dembélé. The second goal in the 36th minute came from Hakimi, who headed a backward cross from Zaire Emery, but was spoiled by a handball at the start of the play, which was not sanctioned. However, Blas’ left-footed pivot from the edge in the 41st minute was too weak. In added time, Mandanda closes on Mbappé, launched by Dembélé through the ball (47′).

recovery — Rennes returns to the field with more determination and after three attempts, they pass with Gouiri who heads in the center of the area ahead of Hakimi and beats Donnarumma (11′). All after Ramos had devoured the opportunity to make it 3-0. And then immediately replaced by Kolo-Muani, who scored in his first useful action (13′). A goal which, beyond the missed goal in an empty net by Mbappé (39′), effectively closed the match, putting the Parisians on the podium, behind Farioli's Nice. For Luis Enrique, three points dispel tensions, expressed the day before in a press conference: "I'm not here to say the things that people like to hear." It's always better to let the pitch do the talking.

here rhino — Meanwhile, Rino Gattuso collects his first victory with his Marseille. After the defeat at Monaco (3-2) and the comeback draw against De Zerbi's Brighton on Thursday in the Europa League (2-2), here is the success against Le Havre. A clear 3-0, the result of two goals scored in the first 21′ of the game: Sangante's own goal before Aubameyang's lobbed second, his first goal in the league, and who provided the assist for Sarr's hat trick ( 39′ st), with Le Havre already with ten men after the sending off of Ndiaye (40′). "Aubameyang – Gattuso then explained – I met him at Milan when he was 17 and I was already my first child. He is a great professional and an example for everyone."

fabio here — Fabio Grosso, on the other hand, can count on striker Lacazette, who today scored a brace which was not enough to avoid Lorient's counter-comeback. The Bretons had taken the lead with Kroupi, overturned by the seals of Nuamah and the captain, also scoring from a penalty. But in the second half Kroupi first and then Yongwa forced the equalizer. However, a first point for Grosso, after the defeats in Brest and Reims. In second place, there is Farioli's Nice, which remained in Monaco's wake after Saturday's success in Metz (0-1).