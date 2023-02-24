Klopp, in addition to Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Nunez (Wolverhampton) and Caicedo (Brighton), has been having Reds scouts follow Inzaghi’s midfielder for some time, but he is still seen with the Nerazzurri. But if an offer comes along…

Nicolò Barella is on the restricted list of midfielders that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp follow to revolutionize the team during the next market. The arrival of forward Gakpo during the January window was just the appetizer: the Reds’ management planned to land 2-3 level reinforcements for the midfielder and at least one central defender (watch out for Bastoni too.. .). And Nicolò has been followed for some time by the 007s sent by Klopp. Not only from Paul Goldrick, the club’s scout for Italy and Switzerland, but in recent months also from the Reds’ scout manager, Barry Hunter.

TOP PLAYERS — A few months ago, the German coach spoke about the Nerazzurri number 23, who was out in the first leg of the 2021-22 Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool: “He’s not just any player – he said – and it wouldn’t be bad to have him with us… And He’s a really nice footballer and I like him a lot because he has all the characteristics a midfielder should have: aggression, technique, race and age.” Recent results, including the heavy 5-2 home win against Real Madrid in the Champions League, will only accelerate the process of transforming the squad and today Klopp confirmed it: “There will be some new additions next summer and this is why so I renewed. However, we can’t throw away the money: we won’t make four purchases without there being some sales”. Klopp dreams above all of Bellingham, but he knows well that the courtship of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and PSG can bring the price of the Englishman to over 120 million, the expense made by the Blues in January to pay Enzo Fernandez’s release clause at Benfica . The other two names on the Reds’ notebook (in addition to Barella and Bellingham) are Nunez from Wolverhampton and Caicedo from Brighton, two other elements that are not easy to buy, even if they are cheaper than in Bellingham. For the first, the Reds would have a sort of pre-agreement with the Wolves, while Brighton refused 70 million from Arsenal in January. See also The 10 most valuable free players in history

BOND, BAND AND REAL — Nicolò has a contract until 2026 and is happy at Inter where next season, if the market and the confirmations go in a certain way (i.e. if Handanovic, D’Ambrosio and Brozovic leave as well as Skriniar), he will be the deputy captain, with the band on Lautaro’s arm. Since he also has an important engagement (around 5.5 million plus bonuses), he has no reasons to leave. Also because he is convinced of the goodness of the Nerazzurri project. However, the unknown of any offer from Liverpool remains unknown: Inter paid him 49 million because the 12 million bonuses are… all triggered. In these three and a half years, a large portion of the investment has been amortized, but certainly the value of Sardinian has not remained unchanged. After winning the Scudetto and the European Championship, it costs him 80 million. If not more. A figure that only clubs across the Channel, PSG and Real Madrid can afford, the only company for which in the future, not now, “Nico” could … betray Inter. See also Linda Caicedo, what number will you wear at Real Madrid?

February 24th – 8.38pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Watch #Inter #Barella #list #reinforcements #Liverpool