Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Split

In a ZDF documentary, former Chancellor Merkel reports on a conversation with Erdogan about Germans of Turkish origin – and shows her lack of understanding for AfD voters.

Berlin – The migration debate is once again in full swing in Europe. There is also discussion in Germany – and action from a political perspective. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser recently announced that border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic would be tightened. And CSU candidate Markus Söder will also be involved in the debate in the 2023 Bavarian election campaign.

Merkel reports on ZDF about an anecdote with Erdogan: “I spoke to him about it very often”

Meanwhile, other countries are not holding back from criticizing Germany’s treatment of refugees. Above all in Italy, where a minister recently addressed Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a very malicious manner. One person who is very familiar with the refugee discussion in Germany is Scholz’s predecessor, Angela Merkel. Your “We can do it” during the 2015 crisis went around the world. On ZDF, the ex-Chancellor emphasized that she was always Chancellor of all people in Germany – and also chose an anecdote from a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan.

“I also spoke to Turkish President Erdogan about this very often,” she told ZDF. The question was who was responsible for people of Turkish origin who lived here in the second or third generation. “And I always said: ‘Look out, I’m their Chancellor.'” Germany includes everyone. “Since we have had a lot of people living permanently in our country in recent years who haven’t always lived here, it’s a new task for us to take on.”

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel: In a ZDF documentary she spoke about a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan. © Hendrik Schmidt / dpa

Merkel on ZDF: Former Chancellor has “no understanding” for AfD voters

Merkel made the comments in the documentary “Am Puls mit Mitri Sirin”, which will be broadcast on ZDF on the unity holiday this Tuesday. There she also said that she had no understanding when people voted for the AfD. “If you make a name for yourself at the expense of other people, including people who look different and people with different biographies, then that’s not something I understand.”

Merkel understands that people are angry about some things. But she is not prepared to accept that people therefore support ideas and ideas that, for her, have nothing to do with tolerance. “I would always argue against that and would say that in this democratic society you can express your criticism and anger in other ways.” (han/dpa)