We are just over a week away from the release of God of War: Ragnarok and, as always happens in this type of case, this game has already begun to leak. Thus, Twitter has been filled with a series of images that threaten to ruin various elements for all the fans who can’t wait to get their hands on this game.

On this occasion, a Twitter account has begun to share a series of images of Kratos’ new adventure. This leak appears to be unintentional, but the user has linked his social network profile with PlayStationso every time you take a screenshot, it’s automatically shared.

With this, Cory Barlog has revealed that a store is already selling physical copies of God of War: Ragnarok, something that is not to the liking of the director. This was what he commented:

“Sorry everyone, you have to dodge spoilers if you want to play the game fresh. Completely stupid, you have to do this. This is not how any of us at SMS wanted things to be.”

Although this leak may sound harmless at first, it is not ruled out that in the future this user begins to share strong spoilers without realizing it. With this, it is likely that in the coming days we will start to see more information leaks that go beyond a series of images without context.

Remember, God of War: Ragnarok will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. On related topics, you can check out our first impressions of the game here. Similarly, here we tell you how long it will take to complete this adventure.

Leaks are always misfortune for all players. There are some people who don’t even want to see a trailer before getting their hands on certain titles. While a series of images may seem harmless, they can actually ruin the experience for more than one.

