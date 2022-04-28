Ireland.- Thanks to the abnormal snoring of a womanher daughter was able to detect that her mother was in cardiac arrest.

Melissa, 14 years old, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on his mother Clare Doyle, 43, after her snoring woke her up and alerted her that something was wrong.

The teenager learned to give first aid in online school and was just at the right time when his mom fell asleep.

Mother Clare from Lisburn, Ireland, said: “If Melissa hadn’t known what to do in the morning in which I had a cardiac arrest, I would have died“.

“I had worked late the night before and we were supposed to fly to Liverpool the next day so she was in my room chatting and ended up sleeping in my bed.”

He explained that it was a coincidencebut ended up saving lives because if she hadn’t seen what was happening, she probably would have died.

Currently Melissa is 19 years old, she said that woke up to his mother’s strange snoring and he immediately sensed that something was wrong when he saw her gray face.

“It was making a noise similar to a snore, although I don’t remember and it woke up Melissa. She looked at me and realized that she didn’t see me well. She had turned me gray and unresponsive.” Clare said.

“She called 999 and was guided on what to do as the nearest ambulance was about 40 minutes away.”

Clare’s heart was beating in unstable and irregular patterns, so Melissa’s intervention was essential.

“Melissa’s CPR kept oxygen flowing to my brain and prevented me from suffering brain damage or worse, death, while we waited for help.”

When paramedics arrived, Clare was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The family faced further trauma as Clare did not wake up for three days, with doctors warning them that her chances of survival seemed slim.

Then on Monday morning, he defied the odds by regaining consciousness.

She said: “I woke up and felt that I had slept very well all weekend and I felt really refreshed.

“I had no idea what had happened so I was shocked to find myself in a hospital bed,” Clare said.

