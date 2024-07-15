Have you ever thought that your toilet could become the gateway for unwanted animals? It seems incredible, but it is a more common reality than you might imagine. Some animals, such as mice, snakes and cockroaches, are skilled acrobats that can climb up the sewer pipes and peek into your bathroom. Here’s what you need to know to prevent these unwelcome visits.

Acrobatic Animals in the Water: Who are the Protagonists?

Mice and rats are among the most frequent unexpected visitors. These rodents are excellent swimmers and can hold their breath for up to three minutes. Their flexible rib cage allows them to squeeze through small spaces and easily climb curves in pipes. Plumbing expert Mike Flook warns, “It’s not uncommon for mice to find their way into bathrooms. They’re very athletic and can open the lid of a closed toilet.”

Snakesalthough less common, can make their appearance, especially in tropical countries. Although in Italy the snakes venomous snakes are rare, escaped or abandoned exotic snakes may come up drains in search of prey, such as mice. Flook adds, “Snakes are attracted to prey and water, especially during the summer months.”

Beatles And spiders They love the warm, humid environments of bathrooms. Keeping the toilet clean is essential to discourage these guests. Spiders, although not dangerous, can cause unpleasant surprises, especially for arachnophobes.

How to prevent invasion?

To prevent these animals from coming up from your toilet, here are some practical tips:

Install a check valve : This device prevents pests from entering the pipes of your home.

: This device prevents pests from entering the pipes of your home. Keep the toilet clean : Use citrus products to keep spiders and cockroaches away.

: Use citrus products to keep spiders and cockroaches away. Use exhaust grills : These can be very useful in blocking access to rodents.

: These can be very useful in blocking access to rodents. Pour some bleach into the toilet: can help prevent the invasion of scorpions and other insects.

And you, have you ever had experiences with unwanted animals in your bathroom? Tell us in the comments!