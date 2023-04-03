In the United Kingdom, a new app was presented which transforms smartphones into dash cams (surveillance cameras with a wide front view as standard on some car models and an accessory to be purchased later on others) and allows you to send evidence of any improprieties to part of other users directly to the police.

how does it work

According to a newspaper article The Sun, the video is recorded for 30 seconds and then – in the absence of events – it is over-recorded to the same storage space to ensure that the phone’s memory does not become full immediately. The app, which is free, can recognize and initiate video recording of up to 21 different misdriving behaviours, which are uploaded directly to an official video portal run by UK police. Naturally, the decision to report (which in Great Britain is considered on a par with a complaint in person) rests with the motorist who has installed this app and who, for this purpose, has a button that appears on the screen of his smartphone.