The picking season is starting, but sometimes it’s better to let that ripe blackberry hang. You have a small chance of ingesting the eggs of the fox tapeworm. In rare cases, the hatched larvae can enter your organs and cause serious damage. What should you pay attention to when picking fruit and how do you know if you have become infected? The Nutrition Center warns and gives advice.

#Watch #fox #tapeworm #Limburg #Groningen #pick #red #fruit #wild #mushrooms