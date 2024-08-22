US, Biden orders investigation into China’s nuclear expansion

There China is pushing hard on the nuclearwants to become the world’s largest producer of nuclear energyThe goal is overtake France and the United States by 2030. For this reason, a record amount of 31 billion to build 11 new reactorswhich are added to the 56 already present. The push, as always, – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – is triggered by autarchy and also in nuclear China aspires to self-sufficiency. There is no time, energy must be produced and emissions reduced, so 31 billion dollars have just been allocated at a rapid pace for eleven new reactors in five sites. The State Council-NDRC transmission belt, which is the armed wing of the Communist Party for the economy, fuels a nuclear energy production chain which has now reached 433 billion 371 million kilowatt hours in 2023. The new projects include a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor at the Xu wei plant in Jiangsu.

This is – continues Il Sole – a rfourth generation reactorThat provides both heat and electricity with more advanced safety features. CNNC also said it has received approval for two Hualong One reactors at the Xuwei plant, while All six CGN reactors will be like those at Hualong. The US is not standing by and watching. Joe Biden approved a top-secret nuclear strategy plan in March that, for the first time, reorients America’s deterrence strategy by focusing on China’s rapid military expansion, the New York Times reports, explaining that the change is based on Pentagon reports according to which, in the next decade, China’s nuclear arsenal could get closer – in size and variety – to that of the United States and Russia.