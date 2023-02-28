Mexico.- Beware Elon Reeve Musk! The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) announced that it is working on an initiative to offer satellite internet in all of Mexico, service currently offered by the company Starlinkowned by South African billionaire.

He CFE’s Internet of Well-being, which will be offered by satellitehas as its main objective to provide access to the network to those who live in remote and marginalized communities in the Mexican Republic.

This project could represent significant competition for Starlink, which has had significant success in Mexico due to the lack of internet access in some areas of the country. However, the quality of service and the reach of the electrical network could be a challenge for the government business.

Despite this, the CFE has an extensive infrastructure throughout the country and an established customer base, which could be an advantage in its competition with Elon Musk’s company.

In addition, the initiative of the state company could have better prices for low-income populations, a situation that would bring large masses of potential customers.

The CFE announcement has been a surprise for the satellite internet industrywhich until now is dominated in Mexico by companies like Starlink.

However, it is still too early to say if the CFE initiative will be successful or not. The quality of service and the capacity of the network to support internet traffic are key factors in your task.

Besides, Starlink remains an attractive option for those looking for a high-quality satellite internet service..

According to the website ‘https://www.starlink.com/’, the high-speed broadband Internet from Elon Musk’s company costs 1,100 pesos a month with an initial payment of 8,300 pesos for the equipment.

“High-speed broadband internet for remote and rural locations around the world. For 1,100 MXN/month with a one-time down payment of 8,300 MXN for equipment. Average speeds are 130 Mbps, ranging from 50 – 200 Mbps depending of your location”.