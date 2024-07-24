Heavy rains Even isolated people await the day of today, July 24th throughout Mexico according to the weather forecast of the With water.

Due to the tropical wave number 12 and the tropical wave number 13as well as the Mexican monsoon, rains are expected throughout the country and ‘showers‘ in at least 18 states.

For the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, State of Mexico and Michoacán are expected very heavy rains with intense punctuals.

In the states of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Guerrero and Oaxaca, it is expected heavy rains with very strong punctuals according to Conagua.

For Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Colima, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Tlaxcala and Chiapas there will be intervals of showers with heavy rains.

Sonora and Tabasco expect intervals of showers according to the With water.

While Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo will have isolated showers.