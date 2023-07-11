If you want to know how to make the new blue Takis popcorn, or ‘Blue Heat’who are of sale in Cinépolis you came to the right place, today we bring you a tutorial given by a cinema employee Cinemex competition.

The fast Cinépolis blue Takis popcorn recipe was published on the TikTok account ‘@valetdbk’, where the worker of the company founded in Morelia, Michoacán, in 1947, revealed one of her employers’ secrets.

Now, it is clear that in both “La capital del cine” and in Cinemex you can order the hearty edible product, that is, half and half, we recommend trying them and seeing if they are worth it.

Do you dare to try the blue Takis popcorn at Cinépolis?

Tutorial

The Cinépolis employee said in a video for TikTok that the most important ingredient for Takis Blue Heat inspired popcorn is the powder with characteristic flavor of the Barcel product. You can find it for sale at AmazonMercado Libre and other digital platforms.

Once with the dust, you should add it little by little to the popcorntaking care that all of them are impregnated with the seasoning and blue color.

The next step is to put the blue Takis Blue Heat and mix so that they are identical to those prepared in the Cinépolis from Mexico, at least.

A Mexican company that succeeds in the world

Cinépolis, a renowned company Originally from Morelia, Mexicohas left a lasting mark on the film and entertainment industry, in 2021, they celebrated their half century of existence and continue to establish themselves as unquestionable leaders.

With an impressive track record, this company positions itself as the third largest movie chain in the world in terms of number of theaters, the second in ticket sales and the first in tickets sold per room. Undoubtedly, they have become a benchmark of excellence outside of the United States.

The company also holds the title of being the world’s leading operator of luxury theaters and the cinema chain with the most laser projectors in the entire film industry.

These achievements do not stop there, as they have an outstanding international presence spanning 19 countrieswith a total of 885 movie complexes and a staggering 6,798 fully digital movie theaters.

In addition, its dedicated team of more than 35,000 collaborators is a fundamental part of its success.

However, what really sets Cinépolis apart are its innovative concepts that have revolutionized the cinematic experience.

They have introduced the public to unique ideas such as stadium multiplex rooms, impressive IMAX technology in commercial rooms, exclusive VIP rooms and exciting Junior rooms.

They also introduced the fascinating 4DX technology to the American continent, a four-dimensional entertainment experience that captivates viewers at every projection.