He had been in the starting lineup against Udinese and Bologna, but after the bad performance at Dall’Ara, yesterday he slipped to the bench again and came on 20′ from the end, with the Nerazzurri ahead 2-0. At the end of the season goodbye more and more likely

Although the victory against Lecce has calmed the environment and allowed the team to regain second place in the standings, Marcelo Brozovic continues to be a case for Inter. Simone Inzaghi left him out of his starting lineup again in the match against Lecce and only sent him on after the second half. 20′ from the end, with the score at 2-0 in favor of the Nerazzurri. For the Croatian, who had been a starter and among the worst in the knockout in Bologna (he hadn’t shone even against Udinese when he had been a substitute in the 66th minute, at 1-1), a heavy rejection: he thought he had “recovered” Inter thanks to the excellent performance in the first leg match of the round of 16 against Porto, when he took over from Mkhitaryan, and instead the untapped opportunity at Dall’Ara forced him back on the bench due to a technical choice. An unusual decision during his Inter career, especially from 2017-18 onwards, but one he is getting used to in this anomalous season for him. Probably the last before the sale by 30 June or in any case during the next summer session of the market. See also IMSA | Dixon and Aitken on CGR and AXR's Cadillac V-LMDhs

SOMETHING IS CHANGED — Since Spalletti has sewn on him the role of playmaker, which he already held in Croatia, Brozo has become the leader of Inter and has also resisted… Conte’s desire to buy a midfielder with more defensive characteristics in front of the defence. It is no mystery that the former Juventus coach wanted to embrace the French Kanté again at the Pinetina, but Epic had convinced him with capital performances. Fundamental for Spalletti, for Conte and also for Inzaghi, at least last season. In fact, Inter went through its worst moment in 2021-22 when Brozovic was injured on 9 March, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League at Anfield. Since then the team has slowed down and lost the Scudetto, but still found the strength, with the number 77 on the pitch, to win the Italian Cup. Since he joined the Nerazzurri, i.e. since January 2015, he has made over 40 seasonal appearances 4 times in a row, from 2018-19 to 2021-22, but in 2017-18, Spalletti’s first year, he stopped at 33 only because Inter did not participate in the European cups. This year, 40 will remain a mirage given that yesterday he collected race number 15.

INJURIES AND CALHA — See also F1 | Mercedes waives the appeal on the Abu Dhabi GP 2022-23 started badly for Marcelo with his first injury in the pre-season, on 5 August, or the day before the friendly against Villarreal in Lecce in Lecce: a calf strain stopped him. Which evidently, after the stop in March 2022, has become his weak point. In September, on the 25th to be precise, a new problem, this time with the flexor of the left thigh, in the Nations League match played by Croatia against Austria: he left prematurely and was out for a month and a half. With the Inter shirt he only made one… pre-World Cup run-in or three appearances for a total of 48′ against Juventus, Bologna and Atalanta. In Qatar he was the usual point of reference for Croatia until the semi-final loss 3-0 against Argentina: in that match he felt discomfort in his thigh and went off in the 5th minute of the second half, with his goals already down 2 -0. He returned to Pinetina after the holidays hoping to put his muscle problems behind him and instead he stopped again, again due to a distraction to his calf. As always, he entrusted himself to the care of the physiotherapist Milutinovic, who has been working at Milan for a few months, and he saw himself again in the derby won on 5 February, when he entered the final.

GOODBYE ALMOST CERTAIN — Brozovic is no longer the starting playmaker at the moment: Calhanoglu stole that role from him, with Mkhitaryan in 2023 always starting as a mezzala. In addition there is Barella … The Croatian to try to regain a shirt in the starting lineup will have to find the lost physical condition and above all the attitude he had in his golden days. At Pinetina many, even among his companions, see him as different from the past, more gloomy and less smiling. In Bologna, where he wore the captain’s armband, he let Lautaro explain the knockout and the team’s bad performance in front of the cameras. He didn’t put his face on it and the management noticed it. With the company, also thanks to the physiotherapist affair, relations have worsened and, if an offer deemed appropriate arrives, he will be sacrificed. Better if by June 30 to fix the 2022-23 budget. But first there is a season to finish and the feeling is that, to aim for second place in the championship, to make way in the Champions League and to win the Italian Cup, Inzaghi will need the best Brozovic. First goodbyes 8 and a half years after that first time, on 1 February 2015 in the 3-1 defeat on the Sassuolo field. See also Liverpool, with few minutes of Luis Díaz, fell vs. Inter, but qualified

March 6, 2023 (change March 6, 2023 | 11:04 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Watch #Brozovic #Inter #hand #leader #irreplaceable #reserve