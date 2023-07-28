For those who already have the bags in the trunk and are going on vacation on Saturday morning: are you sure? The ANWB warns of another Black Saturday on European roads. In France it is ‘very busy’, in Germany holidays start and end and in Belgium many traffic jams are expected around the Formula 1 race in Spa.

‘We expect crowds on the popular European holiday routes again this weekend. Especially on Saturday 29 July, motorists have to be patient in France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The organization also warned earlier: leaving at night does not make much sense, then you end up in traffic jams.

In France is it just not yet the traditional Black Saturday. That’s next week: the first weekend of August, when hundreds of thousands of French people always go to the south of their country. But it will also be connected to overcrowded toll roads on Saturday. ‘The peak hours are between 08:00 and 14:00. The biggest bottleneck is the A7 between Lyon and Orange, count on a two-hour delay on this Route du Soleil,’ according to the travel organization. It is a tradition that the French do not seem to want to get rid of: “Even pensioners with all the time in the world will drive on that day.” See also A few hundred asylum seekers are forced to sleep outside in Ter Apel, COA cannot find shelter

In any case, motorists and motorhome drivers traveling to (Southern) France must take into account delays Belgium. Work is being carried out at Liège, but (more importantly) the Spa Francorchamps circuit will host the Formula 1 Grand Prix on Saturday and Sunday. The good news: there is a good chance that Max Verstappen will win that race this year. The bad news: there will be heavy traffic jams because of the thousands of Dutch people who go to the circuit every year.

And who to or Germany goes, is already the spool. One of the busiest weekends of the summer is expected in Germany, according to the ANWB. ‘This is due to both departing and returning holiday traffic. In the north there are long traffic jams in both directions between Hamburg and the Danish border. In the south it runs slowly on the routes to and from Austria; around Füssen (A7) and Munich (A8, A99). The crowds start Friday afternoon and continue until Sunday afternoon.’ In any case, there will be a lot of work (Baustelle!) on the German highways this summer. See also Train competitor Flixtrain: 70 destinations, free seat and tickets from 5 euros

In Austria will it be stuck at the Tauern and Karawanken tunnel this weekend. Count on a 1.5 hour waiting time. The same (or more) for the St. Gotthard tunnel Switzerland.

Is there also good news? Of course. For those who are still in the Netherlands on this Friday evening: there is currently (8 p.m.) no more than 2 kilometers of traffic jams throughout the country.

