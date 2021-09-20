Cooking & eating protein coffee, in other words professor is a hit on TikTok. It’s easy to make by adding protein to your coffee. In the many videos it is said that it helps to lose weight. But is this so?











Some tiktokers make the coffee with protein powders, others opt for a low-fat protein shake, such as the one from the Premier Protein brand. Those shakes have flavors such as caramel, vanilla or chocolate. In this way a special coffee can be imitated in a ‘healthy’ way.

Text continues below video.

To lose weight

Some TikTok users are wondering in the comments if it really works to lose weight this way. Others say they have already lost pounds with this, such as user Happyandhealthyolivia. She tells in her Tiktok video that the drink really works for weight loss. “I’ve lost five pounds in the past two weeks, without changing anything,” she says in her video.

Text continues below video.

However, according to nutrition coach Erica Cacciuolo, it is not a healthy way to lose weight. “You don’t just lose weight. You have to think about that, it doesn’t happen with one shake. I would definitely not recommend this.” Such a protein shake does have the advantage that you feel full for longer, according to Cacciuolo. “Proteins stop hunger, so I can imagine that people take such a shake to avoid snacking, for example. But if you then eat a snack again, and then a lunch, you are still eating too much.”

Dangerous

According to Cacciuolo, so many proteins are not harmless. She explains that too much protein can be bad for your kidneys. ,,People who exercise a lot and hard, they are used to it. But if you are not used to that at all, then you have to be careful with your protein intake.” She also has a comment about the many espresso shots. “Opinions about the effect of coffee on weight loss are divided. On the one hand, coffee causes more cortisol, or the stress hormone, in your body. You cannot lose weight if you have too much cortisol. On the other hand, there are people who say that an espresso on an empty stomach before exercise helps to lose weight.”

Text continues below video.

make it yourself

There are different recipes going around: everyone makes their own professor something different again. On TikTok you can see a simple variant where espresso and a protein shake in the caramel flavor are combined in a cup with ice cubes. You can also add (sugar-free) caramel syrup. The quantities are completely to your own taste.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The new Keukenheks video series will start soon. Watch the handy tricks episodes from the first season here:

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.