Insiders report: The streaming platform Netflix is ​​planning a free subscription with advertising. Test runs could soon start in Germany and Japan.

Netflix may soon introduce a free subscription that will allow users to use the platform without paying a monthly fee. This information comes from sources within the company’s headquarters and was provided to the magazine Bloomberg The new model could also be tested in Germany. In addition, according to a report by NEXTG.tv a new Netflix app for Windows to enhance the user experience.

Watch Netflix for free, but with advertising: test runs in Germany and Japan

The plans are to initially test the free subscription model in selected markets such as Germany and Japan. These markets were chosen due to their strong presence of free TV channels. The new offer is intended to appeal to more people who cannot currently afford a paid subscription.

The planned free subscription will be financed through advertising. Users must expect to see advertisements, similar to the cheapest option, which currently costs 4.99 euros per month and also contains advertising. In addition, streaming is offered in a lower quality than with the paid subscriptions. This model could help Netflix to reach new target groups while generating additional income through advertising revenue. In recent weeks, there have been regular headlines about Netflix raising prices.

Free Netflix has already been tested: Test in Kenya unsuccessful

Netflix already has experience with a free subscription model. A similar model was tested in Kenya last year but was discontinued. The new plans now target larger markets to reach a broader user base and maximize advertising revenue.

Although the information sounds promising, Netflix has not yet made any official statements about these plans. It remains to be seen if and when the free subscription will actually be introduced. The competition in the streaming market is fierce, and Netflix must constantly find new ways to strengthen its market position. The latest quarterly report of Netflix shares was positive according to NEXTG.tvas the company was able to increase subscriber numbers in the fight against password sharing on the platform.