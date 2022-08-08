Following Kratos’ short-lived debut on the Microsoft store, Master Chief has arrived on Sony’s territory to exact revenge.

And he hasn’t come alone. Doomguy has also joined the fray, just to beat up Master Chief.

God of Console War footage was posted last week on Youtube by modder MarcosRC. Watch them go up against each other in the game’s final battle below, with Master Chief replacing Kratos and Doomguy taking over for Baldur.

Watch the latest God of War Ragnarok cinematic trailer.

There’s something poetic about a Sony exclusive knock-off being sold on Xbox platforms, only to get removed, then a Microsoft exclusive being added to said Sony game, only to replace the title character. Oh, and also PC icon Doomguy is there.

MarcosRC has previously modded God of War with other character swaps, so I don’t think they intention wereally looking to create a continuation of the story of War Gods Zeus of Child, but the irony isn’t lost on me.

Master Chief fights Doomguy in the finale of God of War.

You can watch MarcosRC’s other God of War mods on their YouTube channel, including a showdown between Master Chief and Kratos. Oh uh, Shrek.