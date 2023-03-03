Mexico.-The television presenter Mariazel continues to “do her thing” on her social networks, as she does not stop sharing images in which she looks captivating and when it comes to posing in a bikini, she is absolutely stunning.

Mariazel, 40 years old, captivates with “bikinazos” that she posts on Instagram and with them causes her fans to express all kinds of compliments in which they mainly make her see how beautiful it is

Mariazel, originally from Barcelona, ​​recently published a photograph of her in a bikini and quickly achieved more than 200,000 ‘Likes’, among the compliments that her fans write her include “you are a goddess”, “spectacular, as always” and “the best of all”.

Mariazel currently works as a host at TUDN, a company in which she has worked since 2016 and has many professional achievements, among them, she had the opportunity to attend the highest soccer event on two occasions: Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Mariazel Olle Casals arrived in Mexico at the age of 5, from her native Spain, and in Mexico she has developed professionally, in addition He studied film acting in Barcelona.

Once he finished his studies and returned to Mexico, where he developed in the world of acting and, later, he continued in the media.

Mariazel is also personally accomplished, as she has a formal relationship with the Mexican actor Adrián Rubio and often posts photos at his side on Instagram and is happy with life at his side.

Mariazel has millions of followers on the networks, especially on Instagram and Tik Tok, and many often let her know that she is “the perfect woman.”