Preparations for the new football season are in full swing. We broadcast various exhibition matches via our digital channels, with today the international friendly match (12.00) between Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain and Inter. If you want to see our internationals Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij live in action at Inter, tune in here this afternoon to AD.nl or our regional titles. Exclusively for subscribers.

#Watch #live #today #exclusively #squatter #PSG #Inter #Dumfries #Vrij #Neymar