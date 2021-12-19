It is the second time that 24-year-old American YouTube star Paul has entered into a fight with his 39-year-old compatriot. Earlier this year in August he was narrowly declared the winner by the jury. Woodley is eager for revenge, but Paul sounded confident in his preview. “Just imagine what’s to come. Be there or you’ll miss one of the greatest fights ever.”

What can you expect from us?

We will broadcast the full program live from America from 3 a.m. Prior to the big clash, there are several other boxing matches on the roll. Paul and Woodley are expected to make their appearance around 6 a.m. Don’t miss out, tune in to our exclusive livestream above.

This is the program

• Liam Paro vs Yomar Alamo (super lightweight)

• J’Leon Love vs Marcus Oliveira (cruiserweight)

• Deron Williams vs Frank Gore (heavyweight)

• Anthony Taylor vs Chris Avila (Super Middleweight)

• Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Gutierrez (lightweight)

• Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley (cruiserweight)