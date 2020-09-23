Kangana Ranaut has shared a picture of the beautiful start of her day on Twitter. In this picture, Kangana is seen jogging in a very beautiful park.

In this picture, Kangana is seen in her workout mood in a black color track suit. Kangana looks quite fresh in this picture of jogging. However, Kangana has posted something after a long time, which is different from any kind of contravention issue.

Let me tell you that Kangana is currently in Manali and is enjoying a lockdown on the corona between her family. Kangana, who is away from social media, recently entered the entry on Twitter and told that Sushant’s fans’ reactions forced her to take to Twitter.

Recently, she has been in a lot of news about the Tu-Tu-Main-I from Maharashtra government and then the crackdown on BMC at her office. The BMC vandalized his office citing illegal construction, for which the actress has demanded 2 crore compensation. The matter is currently in the Bombay High Court, to be heard on Wednesday.