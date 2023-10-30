with videoJeffrey Hoogland will try to make history in Mexico on Tuesday. The track cyclist will attack the world record for the kilometer tomorrow. His attempt can be seen live and exclusively via AD.nl and our regional titles with commentary by Hidde van Warmerdam and Thijs Zonneveld. Hoogland starts its hunt for the record at 9 p.m. Dutch time. The live broadcast starts at 8:45 PM.
