Cricket pack

There is great news for users who are fond of watching IPL. Tata Sky, the country’s largest DTH company, is offering an opportunity to watch Dream 11 IPL 2020 matches at a price of less than Rs 25. The company has activated a section of dedicated ‘cricket channels’ on the Tata Sky My Account web portal. It has many Star Sports channels showing IPL matches. Let’s know details.The dedicated sports channels section of Tata Sky includes Star Sports English and Hindi as well as Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Apart from this, the HD feed of Star Sports 1 – Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD is also listed in this dedicated section.

Talking about the price, users will have to pay Rs 22.42 per month for Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. If you talk about Star Sports Tamil, then the company is charging Rs 20.06 every month for this. Users can subscribe to a Star Sports channel or they can see all the other Tata Sky packs on the platform.

Cricket channel section also came on mobile app

Tata Sky has also made the Cricket Channel section available on its mobile app. It is for iOS and Android. Mobile app users will have to go to the Manage Packs section to subscribe to the seven Star Sports 1 channel. Apart from this, users can explore all the packs available on the Tata Sky platform with this app.