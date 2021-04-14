Umrah performers protected against the Coronavirus toured around the Kaaba in Mecca, Tuesday, on the first day of Ramadan, wearing masks and following specific paths that take into account social distancing.

Millions of Muslims from all over the world are keen to perform it every year, especially in Ramadan, but it was suspended, in March 2020, as part of the unprecedented precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Permits to perform Umrah and pray at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan are only granted to those who received the Coronavirus vaccine, according to what the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced earlier this month.

The Ministry identified the immunized into three categories, those who received two doses of the Coronavirus vaccine or those who spent 14 days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine or recovered from the infection.

These measures increased the capacity of the Grand Mosque during Ramadan to 50,000 pilgrims and 100,000 worshipers per day, according to official media.