In Petrópolis, 3 people died after a landslide; at least 3 were injured in the city of Nilópolis

The cities of Petrópolis and Nilópolis, in Rio de Janeiro, suffered from flooding this Friday (22.Mar.2024) after the heavy rains that hit the region.

Three people died after a landslide in the Independência neighborhood, in Petrópolis. Another 3 were rescued alive. Firefighters continue to search for other victims.

The city accumulated 196 mm of rain in 12 hours, according to the Cemanden (National Center for Natural Disaster Monitoring and Alerts), being the most affected in the region. The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), traveled to the city to closely monitor the work.

I'm on my way to Petrópolis to monitor the impact of the rains on the city even more closely. The Fire Department is already working at the scene, including with the help of sniffer dogs helping in the search. I ask people who are in a safe place to stay at home. pic.twitter.com/dSYbAKDYqr — Cláudio Castro (@claudiocastroRJ) March 22, 2024

In Nilópolis, at least 3 people were injured after a house collapsed. One of the victims was taken to the Nova Iguaçu General Hospital.

Watch images of the damage caused in the cities (1min24s):