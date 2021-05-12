The International Astronomy Center published a picture of the crescent of the month of Shawwal (Eid al-Fitr) as it was filmed during the day shortly before Abu Dhabi, by the Astronomical Seal Observatory of the International Astronomy Center, and the time of filming was recorded on Wednesday 12 May 2021 at 12:30 UAE time, and the monitoring process was carried out in a manner. Automated Internet connection with the Astronomical Observatory





