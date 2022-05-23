With the premiere of “Doctor Strange 2″, the attention of the fans now falls on the next Marvel Studios movie film for 2022: “Thor: love and thunder.

For the god of thunder’s fourth solo film, Chris Hemsworth’s character will reunite with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyria and Taika Waititi’s Korg; but the most intriguing return is Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as Mighty Thor.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow: fan gave him a compliment and actor replied as his character

First trailer for “Thor: love and thunder”

What will happen in “Thor: love and thunder”?

The fourth Thor movie will be based on The Mighty Thor comic book series created by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman. In this comic series, we are told that Jane Foster has cancer, and the only way to be cured is through Thor’s hammer, known as mjölnir.

The second official trailer for “Thor: love and thunder”, the next Marvel movie, would arrive this Monday and would show Christian Bale in the imposing role of the villain Gorr. Photo: Marvel

When will we see the extended trailer for “Thor 4″?

Through a video starring Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson, Marvel announced that the next trailer for “Thor: love and thunder” will arrive on Monday, May 23 during the NBA Playoffs.

Where can you see the trailer for “Thor 4″?

Marvel will share through its social networks the new extended trailer for “Thor: love and thunder”.

Premiere schedule for the trailer for “Thor: love and thunder”

Spain: 2.30 a.m.

Costa Rica: 7.30 p.m.

El Salvador: 7.30 p.m.

Guatemala: 7.30 p.m.

Honduras: 7.30 p.m.

Mexico: 7.30 p.m.

Nicaragua: 7.30 p.m.

Colombia: 8.30 p.m.

Peru: 8.30 pm

Cuba: 8.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 8.30 p.m.

Panama: 8.30 p.m.

Bolivia: 9.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 9:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.30 pm

Argentina: 10.30 p.m.

Chile: 10.30 pm

Brazil: 10.30 pm

Paraguay: 10.30 p.m.

Uruguay: 10.30 p.m.