Germán Ezequiel Cano put Fluminense ahead in the 2023 Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors, at the Maracaná stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazilians’ go-ahead goal came in the 36th minute, in a play in which the Colombian Jhon Arias participated, who played with Keno. He threw the ball into the area and Cano finished to beat goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

With this score, Cano extended his lead as the top scorer of the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This is goal number 13 in this edition of the tournament.



Cano arrived at Fluminense in 2022, from Vasco da Gama. He had previously played for Lanús, Chacarita Juniors, Colón, Deportivo Pereira, Nacional de Paraguay, Medellín, Pachuca and León.

News in development.

SPORTS

More Sports news