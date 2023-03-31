The watch industry celebrates the “Watches and Wonders” in Geneva. We present the most important innovations. Among others, timepieces from IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Panerai.

Dhe anticipation for this trade fair is great. The watch industry is eagerly awaiting “Watches and Wonders”, which will feature around 50 luxury brands this year – not counting the numerous brands that will be presenting their innovations in the many hotels on Lake Geneva during this period. Cathérine Renier, head of the Jaeger-LeCoultre manufacture, is expecting a “celebration of watchmaking”. All watch fans share this anticipation, after all they are pretty starved.

The once most important watch fair “Baselworld” opened for the last time in 2019 – grandiose mismanagement and the resulting departure of large brands sealed its end. The “Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie” (SIHH), which now operates as Watches and Wonders, was completely canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and only took place virtually in 2021. In 2022, many people still shied away from Geneva, and you had to get used to mass events again. While you are reading these lines, we are once again out and about in the halls of the Geneva Palexpo to take a look at the many innovations on site. We have already seen some of these watches beforehand.