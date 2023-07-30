‘Elements’ is an animated film by Disney and Pixar whose plot revolves around a city where inhabitants of fire, water, earth and air live. In this town, the story of a young woman and a boy who discover that they have a lot in common stands out. The film premiered on June 22 in Peru and will soon arrive on Disney Plus. However, while this is happening, many people want to know where to watch it. In this note, we tell you where you can enjoy this tape.

YOU CAN SEE: Where to see ‘Cruella’ full movie in Latin Spanish totally FREE?

On which streaming platform can you see the movie ‘Elements’?

‘Elementos’ premiered in Peru on June 22, 2023. It will be available on Disney Plus between the end of September and the first days of October, considering that most Disney movies arrive on its streaming platform 3 months later. However, according to the Just Watch platform, it can be viewed through Apple TV.

Where to see ‘Elementos’ in Latin Spanish, totally FREE?

Although there are pages that offer to watch movies for free, it is advisable to see it through the official and licensed media. In the coming days, ‘Elementos’ can be legally rented through Google Play, Apple TV, Rakuten, Amazon, among other platforms.

Who make up the cast of ‘Elementos’?

Leah Lewis as Ember Lumen

Catherine O’Hara as Brook Ripple

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Gale

Mason Wertheimer as Clod

Ava Kai Hauser as Lake Ripple

Wilma Bonet as Flarrietta.

For which audience is ‘Elementos’ directed?

‘Elements’ is a movie for the whole family. However, Disney recommends that parents accompany their children under the age of 7 while viewing this film.

#WATCH #Elements #full #movie #Latin #Spanish #ONLINE #FREE