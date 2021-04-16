The Roads and Transport Authority launched an initiative in which the word “taxi” was replaced by the names of taxi drivers in Dubai, in appreciation of their bid.

She said through a tweet on her Twitter account, and the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority said: “To the heroes who are with us on every trip, the heroes who kept Dubai moving in the most difficult times, and the heroes who add life to our streets every day; we are proud of you, we know you and appreciate everything you do. “.

In recognition of the taxi drivers ’efforts, she added, the initiative was launched as an experimental phase for customers to learn about the people who drive their cars.

To the heroes who accompany us on every journey … the heroes who keep a pulse # Dubai In the most difficult times … the heroes who add life to our streets every day … Because we are proud of every person in you pic.twitter.com/da8tQdG9oC – RTA (@rta_dubai) April 15, 2021





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

