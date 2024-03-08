Deadline reports that the film by Watch Dogsannounced way back in 2016 and produced by Ubisoft and Regency, is making steps forward and is about to find one of the main actresses, Sophie Wildeknown recently for her role in Talk to Me, the A24 horror film.

The Watch Dogs movie is directed by acclaimed French director Mathieu Turi (The Deep Dark/Gueules Noires), with an original screenplay written by Christie LeBlanc, known for writing the Netflix original sci-fi thriller Oxygen, and reviewed by Victoria Bata. Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann will produce for New Regency Pictures, alongside Margaret Boykin for Ubisoft Film & Television.