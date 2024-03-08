Deadline reports that the film by Watch Dogsannounced way back in 2016 and produced by Ubisoft and Regency, is making steps forward and is about to find one of the main actresses, Sophie Wildeknown recently for her role in Talk to Me, the A24 horror film.
The Watch Dogs movie is directed by acclaimed French director Mathieu Turi (The Deep Dark/Gueules Noires), with an original screenplay written by Christie LeBlanc, known for writing the Netflix original sci-fi thriller Oxygen, and reviewed by Victoria Bata. Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann will produce for New Regency Pictures, alongside Margaret Boykin for Ubisoft Film & Television.
Watch Dogs, from game to film
At the moment we don't know what it will be Watch Dogs movie plot, but the video game series is set in different places (for example Chicago, in the first Watch Dogs) and in different periods, with different characters. It's not impossible that the film decides to take its own path without being based on any title in the series.
Normally, the protagonists are hackers who must clash against corrupt companies, the underworld and other hackers. It is believable that at least these fundamental elements of the franchise will not be changed.
