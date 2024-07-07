Watch Dogs is one of Ubisoft’s most beloved series. With three installments, each improving upon the original work, it’s no surprise to hear that the French company is planning to bring this property to the big screen. In this way, It has been confirmed that the film adaptation of Watch Dogs has begun production.

Through a post on the official Ubisoft Twitter account, it has been confirmed that The Watch Dogs movie has begun productionUnfortunately, the image they shared doesn’t reveal any kind of details about the story, or any clues related to its release.

Although there are currently three games available, the Watch Dogs movie will feature an original story. This adaptation will co-star Sophie Wilde, who you may recognize from Talk to Me, and Tom Blyth, who we recently saw in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesand will be directed by French genre director Mathieu Turi, famous for The Deep Dark.

Unfortunately, At the moment it is unknown when the film will be released Watch Dogs will hit theatersOn a related note, the Watch Dogs franchise is already dead.

Author’s Note:

Considering that we’re talking about an original story, it will be very interesting to see how Ubisoft plans to bring this property to a new audience. It’s a question that many have, and it will be interesting to see how it is resolved.

Via: Ubisoft