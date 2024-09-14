It took almost 10 years just to get started, but the shooting of the Watch Dogs Movie I am finished in good time, to indicate how the project seems to be going in the right direction, after the very long period between its announcement and its realization.

Two months after the announcement of the start of filming, it seems that it is already time for its conclusion, but everything seems to have gone according to plan, given that the production announced the conclusion of the work on the set in a celebratory manner, indicating that the film is proceeding in a positive manner.

The message follows the same pattern as the one used to communicate the start of filming: “run film_wrapped.exe”, it reads, and then “filming complete!” With plenty of photos to immortalize the final stages of these.