It’s been more than ten years since when ubisoft announced the watch dogs movie and now it seems that filming has actually started with the film entering production, as communicated by the publisher itself via social networks. The production must have been very troubled up to this point, given the time that has passed since the first announcement, but now we should finally be there.

A long process

It was August 2013 when Ubisoft first talked about the Watch Dogs movie, entrusted to Sony Pictures and New Regency. At the time, we wrote prophetically that we could not “take the release of the film for granted,” because video game adaptations are always complicated and “often these projects get stuck due to disagreements between the software houses and the Hollywood machine.”

Needless to say, the project vanished from the radarr, to reappear in 2016, when Ubisoft announced the film again. A lot of time has passed since then and many had forgotten it existed. Who knows if the release of the film It will also do good to the video game seriessharply down after the last episodes.

A Portrait of Sophie Wilde

Anyway, the film will be directed by Mathieu Turidirector of “The Deep Dark” and “Meander.” Plot details are still under wraps, although some leaks have surfaced in recent months. Deadline reported that Tom Blyth and Sophie Wilde have been cast in Watch Dogs. The former is best known for his role in “The Hunger Games,” but has also appeared in series such as “Billy the Kid” and “The Gilded Age.” Wilde terrified audiences in last year’s “Talk to Me,” but has also starred in projects such as “Boy Swallows Universe” and “Everything Now.”