Watch Dogs: Legion’s upcoming 4.5 patch adds a 60fps performance mode on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Ubisoft has announced.

Title update 4.0 went live last week, and in a blog post, Ubisoft revealed some new features coming with the 4.5 update.

The headline addition is the 60fps performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Ubisoft said this is “one of the biggest requests from our next-gen console players”.

The complete lowdown on Watch Dogs: Legion, running on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

As Digital Foundry reported last year, Watch Dogs: Legion launched at 30fps on all three next-gen systems: PS5, Xbox Series X and S.

“I do wonder if an optional performance mode could deliver 60fps gameplay too,” Digital Foundry’s Alex Battaglia pondered. “According to the config files on PC, there was a 60fps mode in the works for PS5 and Xbox Series X at some point, but that is not the case in the final version of the game. Perhaps that will arrive at a later point. “

Meanwhile, Legion’s 4.5 update fixes a raft of bugs and issues, many of which have to do with recently-released DLC character Mina, and adds the Tactical Op, Project OMNI.

Ubisoft has yet to announce a release date for TU 4.5, and it said the patch notes will be published closer to launch.

This week, Ubisoft reiterated that the Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline DLC will come out before the end of June. This adds a new storyline that includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, both fully playable in the single-player campaign and online.