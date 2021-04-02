Ubisoft is working on a patch whereby Watch Dogs Legion will run at 60 FPS on Microsoft’s next-gen consoles. To this day, it is one of the most important sagas of the video game, given that its multiplayer mode is bringing together many millions of players.

Although there is still no date to know when it will be available. The third installment of the saga is set in a London in the not too distant future, in which we can embody any character we see. In recent weeks, the roadmap set by the studio for the following game events has been released.

Like most Ubisoft titles, it is planned to get a ton of post-launch content, as well as being one of the developer’s first games to hit new consoles.

In a Reddit With producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan, it was mentioned that a patch to achieve 60 FPS is in development for the new consoles in the “Series” family. Unfortunately, there is no exact date or even a time frame for the update. Neither has there been any talk about an increase in resolution or a graphical improvement.

We will continue to wait for new information about updates and improvements for the game, and it is also rumored that Ubisoft + could reach the Game Pass service, with which subscribers to that service could enjoy this and other games from the French publisher. Watch Dogs Legion is available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and PC.