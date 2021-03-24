Nobody was oblivious to the numerous problems that the title had on the day of its launch, with various bugs in Xbox Series X / S that prevented, for example, saving the game. Today, the game is already in a more stable version, and now Watch Dogs: Legion publishes its roadmap loaded with new content, to continue encouraging players to try the game.

It was through his official Twitter account, in which Watch Dogs: Legion published all the content that will be coming throughout this year, some being free and others paid, belonging to the expansion pass. We can see, among many things, the quality of these updates, which will undoubtedly attract the attention of more than one.

Bloodline, new Online content, Character Customization, and much more; take a look at our roadmap of what’s coming to Watch Dogs: Legion! pic.twitter.com/AvzpQakTZA – Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) March 23, 2021

With a mix of free and paid content, everything will start in April with a new playable character and missions available. In May, the players of the online mode will receive a lot of new PVP and cooperative missions. In June, the huge update will be released “Bloodlines”, which will bring characters from previous games in the saga to Watch Dogs: Legion, such as the endearing Aiden Pearce. Finally and last but not least, in August the universe of Assassin’s Creed will intertwine with Watch Dogs: Legion, according to account PureXbox.

Ubisoft wants to continue showing that they are capable of making a good, solid game with lots of interesting content. Therefore, it is a very loaded year for the title, with many novelties that the most staunch of the saga will undoubtedly appreciate. Don’t forget that this weekend Watch Dogs: Legion will be completely free through the Microsoft Store.