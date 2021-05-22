Watch Dogs: Legion on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gets a 60fps performance mode on 1st June, Ubisoft has announced.

The announcement comes in a blog post detailing changes to Legion’s roadmap of content. Title update 4.5 was due out in late May, but is now pushed back to 1st June “to make sure that the different teams working on separate pieces of content have the time they need to create the best game experiences possible”.

“This extra time will also allow us to fix bugs found in TU 4.0, as well as add some more quality of life improvements,” Ubisoft continued.

As Digital Foundry reported last year, Watch Dogs: Legion launched at 30fps on all three next-gen systems: PS5, Xbox Series X and S.

The complete lowdown on Watch Dogs: Legion, running on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

The performance mode arrives as part of the 4.5 title update. Also included is the ability to play with friends on the same console family, so Xbox One players can play with Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 4 players with those on PS5. Also on 1st June is new operative Helen.

The Bloodline Story DLC is due out early July with the 5.0 title update. This also adds Aiden and Wrench to the main game.

However, Ubisoft has moved the Invasion and Extraction PVP modes to its August update. Also due out in August is an Assassin’s Creed crossover, with new playable hero Darcy. “We want to invest more time into solid public and private matchmaking,” Ubisoft explained, “as it’s key for us to provide you with a smooth, enjoyable PvP experience.”