In its desire to continue complementing one of its latest launches, the French company Ubisoft has released today the patch that allows the online mode of Watch Dogs Legion on PC. In its version for consoles, this update had already arrived on March 9, but now it was the turn of PC players, who after so much waiting will finally be able to enjoy this mode.

Through his official Twitter account, Ubisoft published an image with the statement, where it explains the launch. The studio is a bit late with the patch, due to technical problems they had with the development of the game itself (as it was the company’s first open world) and with the PC version.

Watch Dogs Legion online mode finally comes to PC

From now on we can play the different modes that the online version of the game has. This includes Cooperative missions for 4 players in the open world of the game, playing with the random characters of the title. Together, we can enjoy PVP missions separated from other players by Watch Dogs Legion spider robots. Additionally, Ubisoft has confirmed that the online mode will be 100% compatible in the future with the new content that they publish for the same, as recounted Gamerant.

The online mode of Watch Dogs Legion comes as a breath of fresh air for the video game, as many users abandoned it due to technical problems it had, added to the lack of content. Recall that Watch Dogs 2 included the online launch mode, something that was well above the launch of Legion.

Ubisoft seeks with this update to rekindle and boost player interest in the title, and thus have much more even versions for all platforms. Watch Dogs Legion is available on a wide variety of systems, including Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia.