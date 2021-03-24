Watch Dogs: Legion gets a free trial this week, Ubisoft has announced.

The trial runs from 25th to 29th March on all platforms. A pre-load is available today, 24th March so you can get going as quickly as possible.

Every character in the game is available to recruit and play as during the free trial in both single-player and online modes. You can check out all the open-world activities, and explore half of the eight boroughs, including the City of London and Islington & Hackney. And finally, you can play the story up to the Skye Larsen mission.

Usefully, progress continues if you then buy the game.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft has outlined the post-launch content coming to Watch Dogs: Legion.

The game’s first tactical op, Leader of the Pack, went live yesterday, 23rd March, and is playable in the online mode.

In late May, two new PvP modes, Extraction and Invasion, as well as a new tactical op called Project Omni launch in the online mode.

Here’s the official blurb:

“Project Omni is intense and challenging and will need a team of four to infiltrate a secret project to find out why Londoners’ Optik devices are negatively affecting their brains.”

You can watch Zoe, Aoife and Ian from Eurogamer’s video team try out all of Watch Dogs: Legion’s new online multiplayer modes in the below video, which features 20 minutes of gameplay:

Season pass owners get Mina, a subject of transhuman experiments who possesses the ability to mind control individuals, in late April alongside a new mission.

In late June, season pass owners get Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, a new storyline that includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2 fully playable in the single player campaign and online.

And in August, Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order from Assassin’s Creed will be available as a new playable character alongside new missions for season pass owners.

The roadmap is available at a glance via the infographic below: