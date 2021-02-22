Watch Dogs Legion It was one of the most entertaining games to come out during the second half of 2020. The premise of recruiting and playing with any NPC was very good and the game mechanics refined what we already knew from the previous two installments.

Now if it turns out that you’re done Watch Dogs Legion, you turned the game more than once and you are only seeing how to take advantage of it, we want to tell you that multiplayer may be that option you are looking for, especially if you like to play with other people.

We reached this conclusion because we had the opportunity to test through a closed test some of what Watch Dogs Legion can offer from the multiplayer and the surprise was pleasant, at least from PC which is where we play. It was perfect? No, because it was a demo in development, but a very good idea.

With all this established, we want to tell you everything that awaits you in the multiplayer of Watch Dogs Legion which will be available from March 9. We tell you this date so that you are ready and enjoy a very special experience that you should not miss if you already have this game of Ubisoft.

Get the idea that you have to join three other players

How does the multiplayer of Watch Dogs Legion? First of all, the ideal is that you gather three other friends to form the team. At the beginning you will have to finish an initial mission that should not last more than half an hour, but, if you do not like stealth, it may take a little longer.

With the team armed, you go on different missions that are available throughout the game. Finally, the host is in charge of choosing and the rest of the players to accept. From there they carry out the traditional missions of Watch Dogs Legion, but, as a team. The design of this experience is clear and, the ideal is to tackle everything with stealth and with the tools that the game offers you, because if you get out of that line, things get complicated.

It is imperative to have a lot of communication when playing games, especially since users must help each other, especially if someone falls during combat. Coordination is also key, because sometimes the team will have to split up and perform certain actions like deactivating switches at the same time to move forward.

The idea of ​​co-op missions is quite entertaining, and if you don’t play with the right people, it can end in chaos. Ideally, you should play this section of Watch Dogs Legion with someone close so that communication is really good.

Try the multiplayer of Watch Dogs Legion for the cooperative missions and you will stay for the spiders

We are not talking about the spiders that they put on the cars when they are badly parked, this has more to do with those little ‘mechas’ that help you carry out the missions within Watch Dogs Legion. On this occasion, these little robots are the protagonists of a very entertaining and addictive game mode.

The first thing you should do is set up your game room with three other companions, preferably acquaintances, so that the challenges are much more enjoyable. Since they all use the same spider model, the ideal is that you put some skins so that you have a little more personality. At the end of the day, the fighting is so chaotic that you may see everyone the same.

The movement of the spiders is in the form of a tank and the attack is with the third person camera. You start with a very basic weapon that causes damage, but not enough, so you have to move around the map in which there are some floating cubes that improve your weapons; they can be missiles, rifles and much more. You can also regain your health with hearts, but you have to be quick, because if they reach you, you were worth it!

Now, the goal in this mode is to get the most executions, so it becomes a kind of chase so that first place doesn’t go that far. On the screen you can see what more and how many ‘kills’ you need to reach first place. From here a small esport can be born that many could enjoy.

Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer is for the hardcore gamer too

If you play the multiplayer of Watch Dogs Legion It can be a challenging experience, special ops still gets a lot more complicated because failing can punish the team much more. While testing this gaming experience I realized that missions are not so easy to complete, especially when you are so separated from your peers.

Now, these special operations are carried out at times and, at least, in the one that touched us first, we had to hack terminals in groups of two. Each group went their own way and passed the first section of the mission. Being coordinated is key to being victorious, because if not, everything will repeat itself from the beginning and you will wish you had not failed.

The fun thing about dodging this mode is that the missions are varied, sometimes you have to deactivate drones, chips and more. There is a bit of everything and the pressure is everywhere. Thanks to this, the multiplayer of Watch Dogs Legion takes on a new dimension. Back to the same thing! Coordination is key and you cannot afford not to be in communication with your teammates.

Ideally, you should take your time devising a strategy during Special Ops missions, because even though everything certainly looks and feels complicated, there are plenty of ways to get around it. Watch Dogs Legion It is an open world game and the options will always be very wide to overcome any obstacle.

The best way to extend Watch Dogs Legion

Right off the bat Watch Dogs Legion It is a fairly long game, but it has been out for a long time, so this is the time to return to it because on March 9th will be when the multiplayer mode is ready. In this way you will be able to extend the life of the game a lot and we will surely have many updates to make it a mode with a lot of content.

After everything we’ve played, we can tell you that you should play multiplayer because the options are there, whether you want to perform missions like in the base game, look for a competitive competition with duels between spiders or you like challenges with special operations.

The team behind Watch Dogs Legion it did a remarkable job with multiplayer and is worth checking out when added to the game. The wait will be well worth it!



