After having a few ads dedicated to sports, the next ad could be that Watch Dogs Legion coming to Xbox Game Pass. This is according to Shpeshal Ed, an industry insider and co-host of the XboxEra podcast, who has hinted that Watch Dogs: Legion could be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon. The news, if confirmed, is a pleasant surprise for users of Microsoft’s flagship service who are always on the lookout for which games will arrive on the service.
If this is true, speculation would be fueled by a possible agreement between Ubisoft at Microsoft for their games to reach the Xbox Game Pass, which would be a complete revolution not only for users, but also for the industry in general, and would make Game Pass a product beyond what is merely desirable. Remember that who was promoting this idea was the same Jezz Corden from Windows Central.
Watch Dogs Legion announces the release date of its free multiplayer mode
Watch Dogs Legion coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon
Shpeshal Ed’s tweet in which he seems to say whate Watch Dogs Legion coming to Xbox Game Pass, it actually shares a coded message, albeit with pretty obvious encoding. In what he writes he emphasizes three words: Game, Pass and Legion. This of course is what has fueled the speculation. It might just be a joke, but remember that Ed has been right in the leaks before.
Ubisoft’s gaming service coming to Game Pass in 2021
Most recently, it correctly revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake would be heading to PlayStation Plus ahead of its official announcement. He was also one of the first to confirm the existence of Leaked images of Elden Ring earlier this week. Of course, this information should be taken with expectations to low, but if it is confirmed that Watch Dogs Legion would arrive on Xbox Game Pass very soon, it will be a great month for users of the service.
As he heads to the Game, he Passes by his Legion of fans, waving as he goes. He spots his opponent across the room. “Show me what you got”
