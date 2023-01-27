Ubisoft has launched another game on Steam: Watch Dogs Legionmoreover with aoffering super advantageous. The third chapter of the Watch Dogs series is in fact sold with an 80% discount in all editions (the offer will be active until February 2, 2023). So you can take home the normal edition for €12 instead of €59.99, the Deluxe one for €14 instead of €69.99 and the Gold one for €20 instead of €99.99. If desired, there is also the Ultimate edition for €24 instead of €119.99.

Watch Dogs Legion page on Steam

Note the large number of negative reviews, almost all due to the same reason: the lack of goals. Basically many players are not happy that the Steam versions of recently released Ubisoft games do not contain some features like this and they point it out without too much shyness.

We read the official description of Watch Dogs: Legion, taken from the Steam page:

Build a resistance with nearly every character you meet, hacking, infiltrating, and fighting your way through a near-future London in the throes of its own decline. The Resistance awaits you.

Recruit and play as whoever you want in the city. Each has unique history, personalities and abilities.

Hack armed drones, use spiderbots and take down enemies with the augmented reality cape.

Explore a vast urban world, with London’s most famous landmarks and lots of fun side-activities.

Take your recruits online and team up with friends to complete new co-op missions, which will be released for free after launch.